DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.88 and last traded at $107.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.
DiaSorin Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.