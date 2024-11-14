DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.88 and last traded at $107.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

DiaSorin Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.