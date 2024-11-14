Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876,529 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $81,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

