Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 17.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $172,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

