Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,850 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 8.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,637,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $20,179,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.