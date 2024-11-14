Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,439 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $44,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. 130,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

