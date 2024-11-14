Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 35,486 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,193 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,870,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 268,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,003. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $33.47.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

