Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,484,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $730,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,484,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457,575. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,627,249 shares of company stock valued at $468,516,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 1.2 %

CVNA traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.97. The stock had a trading volume of 726,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,368. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $259.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,031.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.