Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.35% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 166,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,175. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

