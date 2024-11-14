Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.77. The stock had a trading volume of 297,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.13 and a 12-month high of $400.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

