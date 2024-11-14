Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

