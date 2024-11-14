Dogecoin Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 106.1% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion and approximately $19.36 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00088849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,788,576,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially created as a joke based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, it quickly grew in popularity. Dogecoin runs on a decentralised blockchain, using Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the Scrypt algorithm, making it less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Its key uses include tipping content creators, donations, and payments for goods and services. The community is known for its charitable initiatives, such as supporting the Jamaican bobsled team and clean water projects. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has developed a strong community and growing ecosystem, with ongoing development by the Dogecoin Core team and governance provided by the Dogecoin Foundation. There is no maximum supply, and miners earn 10,000 DOGE per minute, encouraging frequent usage rather than holding. Dogecoin remains a unique digital asset with widespread community support.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

