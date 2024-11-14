Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.1% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.17. 1,182,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,171. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

