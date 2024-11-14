Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

