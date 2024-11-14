Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VNQ stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.