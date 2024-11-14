Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOCS stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.