Doximity’s (DOCS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

DOCS opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

