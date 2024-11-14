DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
DTF stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
