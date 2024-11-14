Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.39 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 796,221 shares trading hands.

Duke Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 29.50 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

