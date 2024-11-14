Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Holdings Lifted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Duolingo makes up 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.74 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average is $223.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.