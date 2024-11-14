Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

