Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,434 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.46 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

