Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

