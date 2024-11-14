Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $10.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.