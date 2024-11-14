Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $512.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.15.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

