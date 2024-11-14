Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

