ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from ENB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ENB Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENBP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ENB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.