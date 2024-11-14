ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from ENB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENBP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ENB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

