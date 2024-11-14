Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.521 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.310-0.325 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

