Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 2,233,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,473,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 431,274 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

