Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,067 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

