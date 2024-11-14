Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.