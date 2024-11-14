Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,467.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,467.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,388 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

