Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Strong Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

