Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Strong Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
