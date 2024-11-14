Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $28,194.09 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,194.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,395.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $54,108.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $39,867.78.

On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $9,144.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

TRDA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 219,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.26. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRDA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

