Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 27,774 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4,087.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Upstart stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,558,090. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

