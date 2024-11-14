Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in WESCO International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.37 and a 12 month high of $213.41.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.