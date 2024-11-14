Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $39,030.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,649.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

