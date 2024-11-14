Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

