Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -14.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.