Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 362.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $189.80 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

