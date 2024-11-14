Entropy Technologies LP Sells 60,451 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

