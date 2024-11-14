Entropy Technologies LP Sells 835 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in WESCO International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $207.21 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.37 and a 52-week high of $213.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.16.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

