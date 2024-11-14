Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 87,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.28.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

