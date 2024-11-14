Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the October 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 305,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,373. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

