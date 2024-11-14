Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,616,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 985,224 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 214,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 384,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 208,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

