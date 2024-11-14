Eric Sills Sells 1,721 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sills sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,183.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,515.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 83.4% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $11,197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.