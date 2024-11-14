ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 282,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,620. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $147.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

