Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Hits $97.21 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $97.21 million and $43.44 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 92,247,668 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

