European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.48. Approximately 181,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In other European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Julian Schonfeldt bought 25,100 shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,729.13. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Chou acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,468.00. Also, Director Julian Schonfeldt bought 25,100 shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,729.13. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.