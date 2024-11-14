Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EB. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $345.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,174,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 125.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $7,744,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 848,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

