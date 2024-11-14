EVgo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 6,588 call options.
EVgo Price Performance
Shares of EVGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.38.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EVgo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Marathon Capitl raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
